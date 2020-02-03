Earth Fare closing stores including 2 in Palm Beach County

Earth Fare, the natural and organic supermarket, announced it is closing all of its stores including buildings in Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach.
“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” the company said in a statement.
Earth Fare said it was not in a financial position to continue. "As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores,” the statement said.
The company is based in Asheville, North Carolina.
Scripps Only Content 2020