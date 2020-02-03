FAU marching band performs for President Trump

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received a very special greeting Sunday night from the Florida Atlantic University marching band.
Shortly after the couple arrived at Trump International Golf Club in suburban West Palm Beach for a Super Bowl LIV watch party, the FAU Marching Owls entertained them outside the golf club with a short performance.
The band played for about one minute, and afterward they were met with applause from the president and first lady.
The couple is scheduled to depart Palm Beach International Airport around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to fly back to Washington, D.C.
