3 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

Three people were injured in a six-vehicle crash on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach Monday morning, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.
As of 11 a.m., eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. remained closed to traffic west of Australian Avenue as officers investigate.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Palm Tran Connection bus, fire officials said. But those passengers have been taken to their appointments.
The three injured people are being treated at a hospital.
