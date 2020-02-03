Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied late in the game to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in a thrilling comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV in South Florida.
The Chiefs took the lead with just 2:44 left in the fourth quarter thanks to a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to running back Damien Williams.
Following a defensive stop by the Chiefs, Williams sealed the game with a 38-yard touchdown run.
More than 62,000 people packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the big game.
