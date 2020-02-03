Patrick Mahomes to take part in Walt Disney World parade

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will visit the "Happiest Place On Earth" on Monday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
All eyes will be on Mahomes as he participates in a celebratory parade down Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
Joining Mahomes at the parade will be a 10-year-old Make-A-Wish child from Texas.
In addition to the parade, Mahomes will also enjoy a day of fun at the Magic Kingdom, riding on several attractions.
Disney Parks is donating $1 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in honor of Mahomes’ MVP performance. Disney grants more than 10,000 wishes every year for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. He also rushed for a touchdown, giving Kansas City its first Super Bowl win in 50 years.
The Super Bowl victory parade at the Magic Kingdom is scheduled to start around 2:40 p.m.
