Police: 14-year-old hit by car in Riviera Beach passes away

Riviera Beach police say a 14-year-old student who was hit by a vehicle last week has tragically passed away.
According to Riviera Beach police, the teen was struck by a Ford Explorer around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 3500 block of Congress Avenue.
The student, who went to William T. Dwyer High School and has not been identified, was walking to a bus stop when he was hit.
Police said the 14-year-old passed away on Monday.
No traffic citations have been issued to the driver at this time.
If you or someone you know witnessed the crash, call the Riviera Beach Police Department's Traffic Unit at 561-845-4125.
