Port St. Lucie man killed in hit and run crash
February 3, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 11:48 AM

A Port St. Lucie man has died in a hit and crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. near Atlantic Boulevard in Broward County, FHP said.

Investigators said 62-year-old Edwin Austin Thompson was crossing the road from east to west and traveled in the direct path of a vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle continued heading south without stopping. Troopers say they do not have a make or model of the vehicle.

Thompson later died at a hospital.

