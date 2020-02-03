Port St. Lucie man killed in hit and run crash

A Port St. Lucie man has died in a hit and crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident happened Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. near Atlantic Boulevard in Broward County, FHP said.
Investigators said 62-year-old Edwin Austin Thompson was crossing the road from east to west and traveled in the direct path of a vehicle.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle continued heading south without stopping. Troopers say they do not have a make or model of the vehicle.
Thompson later died at a hospital.
