Suncoast High School raises money for veteran honor flights

Some of our nation's heroes are getting a well-deserved honor thanks in part to some local students at at Suncoast High School.
The Riviera Beach school has been raising money for "Honor Flight Southeast Florida," which flies war veterans to Washington, D.C., as a thank you for their service.
They recently presented a $8,750 check to the organization.
“The few of us that remain, we have the privilege of helping our kids see not only what we went through but why we went through it, so they understand freedom and liberty and the things we enjoy and take for granted cost something, and it did, it cost much,” said World War II veteran Charles “Chick” Phillips.
Some of the students will also get to make the trip scheduled for April 11.
