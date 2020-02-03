Sperm whale washes ashore on Palm Beach

A baby sperm whale washed ashore Monday morning on Palm Beach.
Chopper 5 flew over the area around 10 a.m. and spotted the whale near the shoreline.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the calf is between 1,000 to 2,000 pounds, and likely separated from its mother and swam to shore because it couldn't eat on its own.
At least two officers with FWC were at the scene taking pictures and investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2020