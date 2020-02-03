Woman who drove SUV past Mar-a-Lago security to be in court

The woman charged with crashing an SUV through barricades outside of Mar-a-Lago on Friday is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Hannah Roemhild, an opera singer, is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.
The 30-year-old woman drew gunfire from authorities after blasting through the checkpoints on Friday ahead of President Trump’s weekend visit.
Roemhild was later arrested at a Studio 6 in West Palm Beach.
She refused to appear in court Saturday , so the judge delayed the hearing until Monday morning.
