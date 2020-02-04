Arrest made in Port St. Lucie nursing home homicide

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- An arrest has been made in the killing of a 95-year-old man inside a Port St. Lucie nursing home last month, officials say.
Willian Hawkins, 47, of Fort Pierce, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
The victim, Robert Morell of Fort Pierce, was smothered in his room at Tiffany Hall Nursing & Rehab Center.
An affidavit says Hawkins had been in a relationship with the victim's girlfriend for months at the time of the attack.
According to arrest records, Hawkins was jailed the day after the homicide on charges related to other crimes.
Hawkins remains at the St. Lucie County Jail.
