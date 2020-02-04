3 box trucks stolen in Boynton Beach

The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for the people responsible for stealing three box trucks.
Police said they responded Monday to reports of three box trucks stolen from different locations in the city.
One of the victim's provided the surveillance video below of two of the box trucks stolen from businesses on Southwest 35th Ave. late Sunday night, including a 26-foot Penske.
A newer-model Dodge Ram four-door truck was spotted at the scene of the thefts.
Police said call them at 561-732-8116, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS, if you have any information about the thefts.
