Corey Jones: A celebration of life cut short

It's been more than four years since Corey Jones was shot and killed by a Palm Beach Garden Police Officer Nouman Raja. In that time, his family has gone through a range of emotions. Monday night their focus was on celebrating Jones' life as his death receives increased attention.
C.J. Jones hits a lick with a fast tempo on his drums. He beats out a tune as he contemplates the loss of his brother Corey.
"It's been hard on and off. I have my good days and my bad days," he said.
October 18, 2015 was a terrible day. Corey was killed by Palm Beach Garden police officer Nouman Raja. Corey's vehicle had broken down on an off-ramp. Raja received a 25-year sentence last April after being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Jones . Corey's sister Melissa is thankful for having God in her life.
"I've let my heart calm, I've forgiven but I also understand that when I forgave you still have to pay the consequences," she said.
Forgiveness for sure but the family doesn't want anyone to forget. With the assistance of Corey's cousin, NFL legend Anquan Boldin in a commercial about how Corey died . The spot first ran during the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans in January. The commercial ran again during the Super Bowl.
"I thought they hit it right on the nose, right on the head. If you were going to use somebody in my opinion, most people you talk to, anybody that knows Corey, he would definitely be the face of inspiring change," C.J. said.
Since having Corey here in the physical form isn't possible, CJ says, his family will remember Corey in their hearts and minds as the beat goes on.
Monday would have been Corey Jones' 36th birthday.
