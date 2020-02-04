Detectives seek to locate person missing since 1991

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are seeking to locate a long term missing/disappeared person.
Lurine Bergeron was 14 years old when she went missing on July 1, 1991.
She is believed to have been last seen in the West Palm Beach area.
At the time of her disappearance she had been a habitual runaway and known to date older Hispanic men.
It is believed she was 3 to 4 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.
When last seen, Lurine was described as having brown hair and green eyes, standing 5' 5" tall and weighing approximately 150 lbs.
She was a nail biter and had scars on her legs, arms, abdomen, and a surgical scar on the left side of her head near her ear from an automobile accident.
Lurine's family members have submitted DNA samples to the UNT Center for Human Identification for comparison to other unidentified human remains cases. So far Lurine has not been located.
The black and white photo shows her at age 14. The other two images are age progression images to show what she may look like today.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020