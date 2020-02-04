Hearing continues for former Spanish River principal

A hearing will take place Tuesday for former Spanish River Community High School principal William Latson.
Last October the Palm Beach County School Board voted to fire him after he made controversial comments about the Holocaust.
Latson argues the district did not have the right to fire him and is fighting his termination.
In July, Latson was removed as principal and reassigned after emails surfaced from 2018 that showed him telling a parent he could not say the Holocaust was a factual, historical event.
He later sent an email to staffers defending himself. He wrote: "I have been reassigned to the district office due to a statement that was not accurately relayed to the newspaper by one of our parents. It is unfortunate that someone can make a false statement and do so anonymously and it holds credibility but that is the world we live in."
The hearing started Monday and continues Tuesday before a judge.
