Job fair to be held in West Palm Beach

Looking for work? If so, you might want to attend a big job fair being held in West Palm Beach.
It takes place Thursday February 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Marriott West Palm Beach on Okeechobee Boulevard.
You can register at the door or online.
Organizers say these are just some of the companies which have positions available:
El Dorado Furniture, Verizon (Cellular Sales), Med-Pro Distributors, Albion Staffing, New York Life, Keiser University, Teleperformance, Jiffy Lube, Biotest Pharmaceuticals, South University, Aflac, Racetrac, DeVry University, Lion Country Safari, Colonial Life, Pipeline Technology, City Furniture, ALDI, El Dorado Furniture, Call 4 Health, Hippocrates, Vi at Lakeside Village, iHeartMedia Radio, South Florida Chamber of Commerce, CareerSource Palm Beach County.
Scripps Only Content 2020