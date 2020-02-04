Man charged with shooting Delray Beach mother in face

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a mother in the face.
According to police, Montana Bradley was shot outside a home in the 100 block of NW 7th Ave. on Dec. 8.
Authorities say the bullet was still in the Bradley's mouth and she was holding her lower jaw to her face when officers arrived. Despite not being able to speak, officers say she gave them the name of the man who shot her by writing it down.
Police say Bradley and Corey O'Bryant were arguing after O'Bryant claimed he could "beat up her brother." O'Bryant then held a gun to Bradley's temple, but she pushed him away as the shot was fired, according to authorities.
Authorities say O'Bryant fled, but was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Macon, Georgia.
