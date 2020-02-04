NC State looks to sweep Miami

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 57 percent of Miami's scoring this season including 53 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For North Carolina State, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk, C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 75 percent of all North Carolina State scoring, including 87 percent of the team's points over its last five games.