Sketch of home invasion suspect released

Investigators have released a critical clue in the search for a crook who broke into a suburban Palm Beach Gardens home last month, attacked an elderly couple, then stole jewelry and cash.
On Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the wanted man, who's described as:
- Hispanic
- Around 30 years old
- 5'9" - 5'10" tall
PBSO said the thief broke into a home in the 12700 block of Oak Knoll Drive, inside the gated Eastpointe Country Club community, around 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The crook attacked and robbed an elderly man and woman, then took off.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are trying to determine why that man and woman in particular were chosen as victims.
If you recognize the thief from the newly released sketch, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020