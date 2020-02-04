Students take stand against Juul

Students at Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Boynton Beach have taken a stand against JUUL, a large electronic cigarette company.
Youngsters participating in SWAT, Students Working Against Tobacco, wrote notes to JUUL asking the company to be more honest about the dangers of vaping.
Teachers at the school say they’re seeing more vaping products on campus than cigarettes and tobacco.
The participating students recently spent their lunch period working alongside the American Heart Association on their #QUITLYING campaign, demanding accountability and honesty from JUUL.
According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, the number of students vaping is growing. On top of that, the American Heart Association reports just one e-cigarette can contain at least as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
Eighth-grade student Angelina Strazdes’ shared his feelings on the mission as well. ”I feel that you are really killing kids innocent kids who don’t deserve to die you’re lying to them telling them it’s safe but it’s really not.”
The case hits close to home as the Palm Beach County school district is still involved in a class action lawsuit against JUUL.
Scripps Only Content 2020