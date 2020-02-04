Teens arrested in fatal shooting of 19 year old in Lake Park

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near a shopping plaza in Lake Park last month.
Authorities said the victim, Marcas Johnson, 19, of Lake Park was shot in the 1500 block of Prosperity Farms Rd. on Jan. 22. Johnson was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.
On Tuesday, PBSO said two teenagers were arrested in the homicide.
On Jan. 30, Divien Colson, 18, of Riviera Beach, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
On Feb. 3, Broadus Peterkine Jr., 19, of Riviera Beach, was arrested and faces the same three charges as Colson.
PBSO has not released a motive for the fatal shooting.
