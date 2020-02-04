World's largest bounce house coming to Palm Beach County

February 4, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 9:38 AM

If you’re longing for those childhood days of jumping around in a huge bounce house, you’re in luck: What's being billed as the biggest one in the world is coming back to South Florida.

Big Bounce America says it's back and bigger than ever with a 30 percent size increase to 13,000 square feet.

The massive bounce house is packed with inflatable basketball hoops, a giant slide and plenty of “Instagram-able” objects, according to the official website. Apart from the main attraction, the tour features live music, confetti blasts and a surrounding entertainment area called “Bounce Village.”

The event is an all-ages affair that includes sessions for adults, teens and toddlers.

It will be at Palm Beach Village from Feb. 28 to March 1 at 11600 Poinciana Blvd.

Tickets for the event are available now. Click here for purchasing information.

