Family hosts vigil for teen hit by car in Riviera Beach

Family and friends of 14-year-old Aden Williams are coming together to remember him at a prayer vigil Wednesday morning.
The Dwyer High School student athlete was hit by a car last Wednesday while on the way to the school bus.
Riviera Beach Police say it happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Congress Avenue and Canopy Lane, not far from Blue Heron Boulevard.
Police say Williams was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with severe head injuries. He passed away earlier this week.
His mother is speaking at the prayer vigil this morning to honor her son in the spot where the crash happened.
Police says the driver involved is cooperating and is not facing charges or a citation at this time.
