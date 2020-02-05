FGCU looks for home win vs Stetson

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have given up just 63.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 71 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 45.3 percent of the 128 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He's also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.