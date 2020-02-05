Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Davis' contract is set to expire when the new league calendar begins in March. It's unlikely the Jaguars will re-sign him. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defender played in three games in 2019, including two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis. The Michigan native and Iowa graduate previously spent time with Baltimore and Cleveland. He has 32 tackles in 36 NFL games. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft.