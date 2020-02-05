Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 1-0. Werenski picked up the puck off the right boards, circled around to the bottom of the circle and beat former teammate Sergei Bobrovski, who had made 45 saves until then. The Blue Jackets extended their points streak to nine games. Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 32 saves in picking up his fourth shutout of the season. Columbus has won eight of nine. The Panthers lost for just the second time in their last nine games.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season. The move is expected to increase revenue and strengthen the franchise’s foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand. The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium. Dates and opponents were not announced. Jacksonville has played a “home game” at Wembley every year since 2013 and is under contract to do so through 2020. Owner Shad Khan and team president Mark Lamping expect to extend the contract. It’s unclear whether the next deal will include two games annually abroad.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos tipped in his 24th goal of the season in the third period and led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and extended his streak of consecutive games without a regulation loss to 16 games, matching the franchise record set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2002-03. Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Paul Stastny and Willilam Carrier scored for Vegas, which lost for just the second time in regulation in six games under new head coach Peter DeBoer. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 13 saves.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as their director of player personnel. Baalke replaces Chris Polian, who was fired last month after seven seasons in Jacksonville. Baalke spent the last three years working for the NFL as a football operations consultant. He spent 12 seasons before that with the 49ers, including the final six as GM. Baalke helped build a San Francisco team that advanced to the NFC championship game in three consecutive seasons. He also hired failed NFL coaches Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Davis' contract is set to expire when the new league calendar begins in March. It's unlikely the Jaguars will re-sign him. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defender played in three games in 2019, including two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis. The Michigan native and Iowa graduate previously spent time with Baltimore and Cleveland. He has 32 tackles in 36 NFL games. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft.