2 hurt after head-on crash in western Palm Beach County
February 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 10:18 AM

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in western Palm Beach County.

Fire Rescue said at 8:41am crews responded to a head-on collision near the intersection of Conners Highway and State Road 80.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy damage to both vehicles.

Two patients were transported by Trauma Hawk to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2020