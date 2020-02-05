2 hurt after head-on crash in western Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in western Palm Beach County.
Fire Rescue said at 8:41am crews responded to a head-on collision near the intersection of Conners Highway and State Road 80.
Firefighters arrived and found heavy damage to both vehicles.
Two patients were transported by Trauma Hawk to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the wreck has not been released.
No other details were immediately available.
