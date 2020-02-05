LIVE: I-95 shut down in Martin County due to officer-involved shooting

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
All lanes of I-95 will be shut down for hours in both directions in Martin County because of an officer-involved shooting, authorities say.
The sheriff's office said the highway is closed at mile marker 107, which is between Kanner Highway (mile marker 101) and Martin Highway (mile marker 110).
Traffic is stopped in the north and southbound lanes due to a large law enforcement presence at the scene.
Drivers are experiencing major delays in both directions, and are encouraged to use the Florida Turnpike instead.
No other details, including what led to the shooting, or if any law enforcement officers are injured, have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
