Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida school officials say a teacher's aide has been removed from the classroom pending an investigation after eighth-graders complained that she told them to “go back to Haiti.” The Fort Myers News-Press reports that the aide got upset because the two girls sat down during a moment of silence after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The mother of one of the 14-year-olds said her daughter is not Haitian, but the other girl is of Haitian descent. Lee County school district officials said the aide is not teaching any classes while the incident is being investigated.