Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has died at age 103

Kirk Douglas, a long-time screen actor who appeared in dozens of films, and nominated for three Academy Awards, died at age 103, his family confirmed to People Magazine .
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” son Michael Douglas said in a statement to People. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”
Douglas was nominated for "Best Actor" three times: For the 1956 film "Lust for Life;" 1952 film "Bad & the Beautiful;" and 1949 film "Champion." He also won an honorary Academy Award in 1996 for 50 years as a moral and creative force in motion pictures.
Douglas also earned a 1991 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award was a 1994 Kennedy Center honoree.
As reported by People, Douglas had a stroke in 1996, which nearly cost him his ability to speak. After extensive therapy, Douglas regained the ability to speak.
In his later year, Douglas shifted his focus to blogging. He was a regular contributor to the Huffington Post, with his last entry coming in 2016. Some of his final blog posts focused on the impacts of that year's presidential election.
"I have lived a long, good life," Douglas said. "I will not be here to see the consequences if this evil takes root in our country. But your children and mine will be. And their children. And their children’s children."
