LIVE: Trooper killed on I-95 in Martin County, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol says Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran of the agency, was killed on Wednesday in the line of duty on Interstate 95 in Martin County.
FHP said Bullock was fatally wounded in an officer-involved shooting while assisting the public on I-95. The agency released this statement:
Around 4:30 p.m., a procession involving dozens of law enforcement officers led the body of Trooper Bullock to the Medical Examiner's Office in Fort Pierce.
All lanes of I-95 are shut down in both directions in Martin County because of an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the highway will be closed for hours between Kanner Highway (mile marker 101) and Becker Road (mile marker 114).
Traffic is stopped in the north and southbound lanes due to a large law enforcement presence at the scene.
Drivers are experiencing major delays in both directions.
Northbound traffic is being diverted to exit at Indiantown Road and get onto the Florida Turnpike. Once on the Turnpike, you can exit at mile marker 152, State Road 70, to get back onto I-95.
Southbound traffic is urged to exit at Martin Highway and take the Florida Turnpike.
FHP said Trooper Bullock spent his entire law enforcement career with Troop L (Fort Pierce), and was also an Air Force veteran.
Condolences have been pouring in from law enforcement agencies across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, who are expressing their sorrow at Trooper Bullock's tragic passing.
FHP said it will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. at the Martin County Sheriff's Office about the officer-involved shooting.
No other details, including what led to the shooting, have been released.
