LIVE: Trooper killed in Martin County, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol said Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed on Wednesday in the line of duty on I-95 in Martin County.
All lanes of I-95 are shut down in both directions in Martin County because of an officer-involved shooting, authorities say.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed on Wednesday in Martin County due to a "felonious act."
OCSO posted this message on Facebook around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, but then deleted the post roughly one hour later:
Around 2:30 p.m, the West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted this:
The Florida Atlantic University Police Department also tweeted its condolences:
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said I-95 will be closed for hours at mile marker 107, which is between Kanner Highway (mile marker 101) and Martin Highway (mile marker 110).
Traffic is stopped in the north and southbound lanes due to a large law enforcement presence at the scene.
Drivers are experiencing major delays in both directions.
Northbound traffic is being diverted to exit at Indiantown Road and get onto the Florida Turnpike. Once on the Turnpike, you can exit at mile marker 152, State Road 70, to get back onto I-95.
Southbound traffic is urged to exit at Martin Highway and take the Turnpike.
No other details, including what led to the shooting, or if any law enforcement officers are injured, have been released.
