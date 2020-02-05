Palm Beach County aims to avoid ballot counting problems

After watching the problems with the Iowa Caucus, Palm Beach County election officials are hoping to stay out of the headlines this year.
“Our goal of making sure nobody is reading about palm Beach County that’s our goal,” says Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link.
Palm Beach County has had a history of voting issues including recount problems in 2018 which resulted in Sartory Link being appointed supervisor by the governor a year ago.
Sartory Link says her office has been testing new equipment and training staff to be ready for the upcoming primaries and election in the fall by hiring a cybersecurity expert and consultants who have worked in past elections in other Florida counties.
State law requires paper ballots that are tabulated and electronically transmitted for fast results. The ballots are saved for any recounts.
“If you haven’t trained and haven’t tested you almost set yourself up for failure,” Sartory Link says.
