Police investigating box truck thefts in Boynton Beach

Surveillance images in Boynton Beach are showing two box trucks stolen from loading docks plain as day.
A police report has been filed but it isn't the first time one of the businesses has been hit by thieves. About a year ago Shading Source had a storage container broken into and lawn equipment was stolen.
Melani Schaab sat at a computer and looked over video showing several me stealing a truck from her loading dock along 35th Avenue.
"There was a fourth maybe looking out outside because one guy is on the phone the whole time," she said.
It was Sunday around midnight when this video was captured.
"Actually, they checked to see what was in it first. Then they broke in the passenger side," she said.
Melani says, the guys knew what they were doing. She says, in order for her truck to run properly you have to let it run for the air pressure to build up in the shocks.
"They let it run and drove over to the neighbors and they got into their truck," Melani said.
A total of two trucks were stolen Sunday overnight. One at Shading Source and one at Xquisite Events.
"They were here for 15 minutes in and out," she said.
WPTV spoke to the owner of Xquisite Events and he confirmed his truck was recovered in Pembroke Pines. The video was posted on the Boynton Beach Police Department Facebook page. The video has been viewed nearly two-thousand times in a matter of hours.
Melani says, to the guys who stole her truck.
"I don't have to worry about anything because I know about karma," she said.
Melani says SunPass data showed the truck is heading South towards Miami.
