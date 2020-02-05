Spirit: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) _ Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $81.2 million.
The Miramar, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.
The airline posted revenue of $969.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.1 million.
Spirit shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.44, a decrease of 29% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAVE