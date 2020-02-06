Community honors trooper shot and killed on I-95

Flags are at half staff and a small memorial is growing on Thursday outside the Florida Highway Patrol's headquarters in Fort Pierce to honor a trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
People are leaving flowers and balloons outside the front gates in memory of Trooper Joseph Bullock.
FHP said the 42-year-old trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle on Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Martin County, when the driver of the vehicle suddenly opened fire, killing Trooper Bullock.
Witnesses said the suspect, who has not been identified, was angry at having to pay to tow his car, and that's why he shot the trooper.
According to FHP, a Riviera Beach police officer who was passing by engaged the suspect and fatally shot him.
Trooper Bullock spent his entire 19-year career with FHP's Troop L in Fort Pierce, and was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral plans have not been announced yet.
