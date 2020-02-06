DIRTY DINING: 5 restaurants temporarily closed

In this week's dirty dining, four restaurants in Palm Beach County and one in St. Lucie County, were temporarily closed by health officials.
During a Jan. 28 inspection at Caribbean Flavors, located at 690 Southwest Bayshore Blvd. in Port St. Lucie, health officials found roach and rodent activity.
Inspectors found two live roaches at the hand sink in the kitchen, and one live roach at a steam table area.
At least 20 rodent droppings were all found in the following areas: dry storage area, storage next to a wait station area and throughout the bar area. The report said they found more than 20 droppings on the kitchen floor.
A total of five high-priority violations were found by inspectors.
At the Star River Restaurant located at 5774 Okeechobee Blvd. near West Palm Beach, officials found roach and rodent activity during a Jan. 28 inspection. This included three high-priority violations.
Officials said they found nine rodent droppings on floor behind a chest freezer in a back room, two on a floor under a three-compartment sink and one on a floor behind another chest freezer by a walk-in cooler.
The report said some food was stored at a temperature above 41 degrees.
Health officials on Jan. 27 temporarily closed Bagel Twins, located on 5130 Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach because it was operating on an expired license and multiple live flies were found throughout the business.
Eight flies were found at the bagel machine and at multiple other places inside the restaurant including: on wood bagel boards, near flour bags, on onion bagels, at the front deli counter and on a walk-in cooler door.
A total of three high-priority violations were found by inspectors.
At Thelimon Calix, located at 1412 Lucerne Ave. in Lake Worth, inspectors on Jan. 29 found five high-priority violations.
The report said two live roaches were found in an air conditioning closet by the kitchen door, one in another AC closet by a cooler and more than 10 under a hand sink by a cooler in a food storage and prep sink room. Flies were also spotted by a hand sink in the kitchen.
Philly Grill, located at 14860 South Military Trail in Delray Beach, was temporarily shut down Jan. 30 because of roach activity and sanitizing problems.
The report said a chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength for manual washing.
A total of eight roaches were found at a sink, under a reach-in cooler, under a soda machine and in a men's restroom.
All restaurants were allowed to reopen within a day.
Below are the full health inspections for the restaurants:
