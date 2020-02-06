Fallen FHP trooper remembered as selfless mentor

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed on Wednesday in the line of duty on Interstate 95 in Martin County. He was 42 years old.
Authorities say Bullock had been with the Florida Highway Patrol for 19 years. Bullock spent his law enforcement career was a field training officer, training and mentoring young troopers. He was a part of Troop L in Fort Pierce.
Bullock was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
The Florida Highway Patrol released this statement:
Bullock is survived by his parents and two sisters.
Condolences have been pouring in from law enforcement agencies across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, who are expressing their sorrow at Trooper Bullock's tragic passing.
Senator Rick Scott shared his condolences on Twitter.
Martin County Sheriff's Office expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Bullock.
Scripps Only Content 2020