Fallen FHP trooper remembered as selfless mentor
February 6, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 6:43 AM

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed on Wednesday in the line of duty on Interstate 95 in Martin County. He was 42 years old.

Authorities say Bullock had been with the Florida Highway Patrol for 19 years. Bullock spent his law enforcement career was a field training officer, training and mentoring young troopers. He was a part of Troop L in Fort Pierce.

Bullock was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The Florida Highway Patrol released this statement:

"Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life's work. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers."

Bullock is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Condolences have been pouring in from law enforcement agencies across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, who are expressing their sorrow at Trooper Bullock's tragic passing.

Senator Rick Scott shared his condolences on Twitter.

Martin County Sheriff's Office expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Bullock.

On behalf of Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, and all of us at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of murdered Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock. Trooper Bullock, age 42, was shot and killed while stopping to assist a disabled motorist along I-95 at mile marker 105 today. The gunman who killed our law enforcement brother was shot and killed by an off-duty Riviera Beach Police Officer, who was in passing traffic at the time. Trooper Bullock, a 19-year veteran of FHP was a highly respected law enforcement officer whose senseless death greatly impacted law enforcement across the state. This video is the procession of Trooper Bullock’s law enforcement family, escorting his body from the crime scene.

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

