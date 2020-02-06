Fallen FHP trooper remembered as selfless mentor

On behalf of Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, and all of us at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of murdered Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock. Trooper Bullock, age 42, was shot and killed while stopping to assist a disabled motorist along I-95 at mile marker 105 today. The gunman who killed our law enforcement brother was shot and killed by an off-duty Riviera Beach Police Officer, who was in passing traffic at the time. Trooper Bullock, a 19-year veteran of FHP was a highly respected law enforcement officer whose senseless death greatly impacted law enforcement across the state. This video is the procession of Trooper Bullock’s law enforcement family, escorting his body from the crime scene.