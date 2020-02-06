Fatal shooting at market in Boynton Beach

A lockdown at Poinciana Elementary School in Boynton Beach has been lifted after a fatal shooting at a nearby market on Thursday morning.
Police said they received a 911 call around 10:20 a.m. about a shooting at the Cherry Hill Mini Market, located at 1213 NW 4th Street.
The name of the victim has not been released, but police said it was a male.
Police said lockdowns at Poinciana Elementary School, the Carolyn Sims Center, and the Denson Pool were lifted around 11:45 a.m.
One person has been detained but not arrested, according to police.
This is same mini market where a deadly shooting occurred on Oct. 18, 2019. Police said two people were shot in that case, and one of them died at the hospital.
No other details about Thursday's shooting have been released.
Boynton Beach police said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020