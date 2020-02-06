Friend of fallen trooper says he 'loved Stuart'

Tom Berry says when he first about the shooting along I-95 in Martin County on Wednesday he was worried for his friend and started texting Trooper Joseph Bullock.
“I said, Joe are you OK?” Berry says.
The text was never answered. Trooper Bullock was killed in a shooting along the highway by a gunman who was killed by a Riviera Beach Police officer.
“He definitely died for what he wanted to do,” Berry recalled saying Trooper Bullock loved living and working with FHP the Treasure Coast. “He loved this area and loved Stuart.”
Berry says he and Trooper Bullock started meeting for coffee and talking about three years ago, when Berry says the trooper showed an interest in Berry’s Blue Alert Foundation which helps families of fallen first responders.
“He said you got to keep watching, how he’s always going to keep his guard up,” Berry says.
Scripps Only Content 2020