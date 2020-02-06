Man gets 14 years after crash killed 2 paramedics in Jupiter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A judge in Palm Beach County sentenced a 41-year-old man who crashed into an ambulance and killed two paramedics to 14 years in prison.
Genaro De La Cruz Ajqui pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of DUI manslaughter for the 2107 crash in Jupiter. Both paramedics died at the scene.
The granted Ajqui credit for the two years he's already served in jail since the crash.
The widow of one of the man says she doesn't believe 14 years is enough prison time for a man who killed two people while driving drunk.
Scripps Only Content 2020