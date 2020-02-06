Man who killed trooper was angry about towing car: Witness

Witnesses have shed light on the frightful moments before a man opened fire and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
Trooper Joseph Bullock was assisting a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 107, just south of Martin Highway on Wednesday.
Authorities say the suspect, who was with the disabled vehicle, opened fire, shooting and killing the 42-year-old trooper.
The tow truck driver called to help at the scene told witnesses the suspect was irate at having to pay to tow the car. Witnesses say the shooter's gun jammed giving the tow truck driver time to escape.
According to authorities, a Riviera Beach police officer who was passing by, shot and killed the suspect at the scene.
The identity of the shooter has not yet been released.
