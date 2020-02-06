Police: Report crimes, don't just post on social media

Boynton Beach police are urging people to report crimes when you see them, instead of just posting about them on social media.
Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater said the increase in private security systems has helped with crime monitoring in various neighborhoods, but just posting about crimes on Facebook or neighborhood apps isn’t enough.
"If we don’t know about it, we can’t investigate it," said Slater.
Earlier this week, two box trucks were stolen from a window company in Boynton Beach. Owner Melanie Schaab gave Slater surveillance video of the theft.
"I sent it to Boynton Beach Police Department Stephanie Slater, and she posted today," said Schaab. "It is really an effective way. Already 1,300 people watched the video in three hours."
Slater said police use social media as a crime-fighting tool, and posting video can help lead to an arrest. Even contacting police with something suspicious can help keep police in the loop about what's going on in the city.
"We are here to help keep the community safe," said Slater.
Boynton Beach police will take messages on Facebook, Twitter, even Instagram. Slater said they do not monitor social media 24/7, so if something is an emergency call 911 right away.
