Riviera man found guilty of crashing into Jupiter officers

A Riviera Beach man was found guilty Wednesday of intentionally crashing into two Jupiter police cars last year, sending two officers to the hospital.
The crash happened on eastbound Indiantown Road on May 21, 2019.
Police said Marc Anthony Brown was driving an older model black BMW with a stolen tag when he accelerated at a high rate of speed and intentionally struck two patrol officer’s vehicles before crashing into a bus stop near a Wendy’s on Indiantown Road.
Two Jupiter Police Department Officers were transported to Jupiter Medical Center after the wreck.
Brown was found guilty Wednesday of one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with serious bodily injury and fleeing and eluding.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 22.
Police said Brown is considered a violent offender and has 22 prior felony convictions.
