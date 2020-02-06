80s pop-up bar comes to Delray Beach

If you want to totally reminisce about the 80s, there's a new pop-up bar in Delray Beach that celebrates everything neon.
"This is my happy place," said Annie Blake, co-owner of Death or Glory.
When you think of the 80s, it conjures up images of LP records, bright neon lights, disco balls, Flashdance legwarmers, Wang Chung, The Breakfast Club, E.T., and The Goonies.
You can experience all of it at the 80s pop-up bar at Death or Glory, located at 116 NE 6th Avenue in Delray Beach.
"Just love the decade so much, we decided we'd like to bring our customers back in time with us," said bartender Alexandra Dupuis.
Along with the nostalgia comes drinks inspired by David Bowie, Billy Idol, and more.
"We have Biz Markie with an upside down Woodford Reserve bottle," said Dupuis.
The drinks of the old school 80s are back as well including Sex on the Beach, Kamikazes, Long Island Iced Teas, and more.
But what about all that sugar? After all, we're all much older now.
"It was a challenge for us to take these drinks that maybe don't have the best reputation and replace them with fresh ingredients and put little spins on things, but keep the fun and whimsy of the 80s, right?" said Blake.
"We took all those ingredients and we just stepped it up a notch to make them more quality, less sugary, and just more overall enjoyable," said Dupuis.
In addition to all the drinks, in true 80s rock concert style, bras adorn the rafters.
"We asked women to donate new or gently used bras so we could hang them from the ceiling and then donate them to a women's shelter at the end," said Dupuis
The 80s pop-up bar is going to be here at Death or Glory until the end of March.
