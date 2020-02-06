Shooting at market in Boynton Beach

Poinciana Elementary School in Boynton Beach is on lockdown Thursday morning because of a shooting at a nearby market.
Police said they're investigating a shooting at the Cherry Hill Mini Market, located at 1213 NW 4th Street.
Officers are actively searching for a suspect at this time, the police department said.
Because of the shooting, Poinciana Elementary School, the Carolyn Sims Center, and the Denson Pool are on lockdown.
This is same mini market where a deadly shooting occurred on Oct. 18, 2019. Police said two people were shot in that case, and one of them died at the hospital.
No other details about Thursday's shooting have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
