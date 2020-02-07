AP FACT CHECK: Ripping up copy of Trump’s speech not illegal

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s no disputing that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caused quite a stir when she tore up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech at the end of his address. Pelosi said she decided to shred what she saw as a “compilation of falsehoods” to make a statement ”that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth." Trump and his Republican allies, for their part, saw Pelosi’s action as an act of disrespect — and an illegal one at that. Legal experts disagreed, saying the speech was Pelosi’s to do with what she wanted.