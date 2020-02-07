Dog rescued from Delray Beach house fire

Delray Beach firefighters rescued a pet dog on Friday morning after flames broke out at a home.
Crews responded to the 300 block of NW 7th Avenue just after 10 a.m.
Firefighters said they were able to save a dog from inside the home. No one else was inside.
Pictures from the scene showed smoke shooting from the roof, and a firefighter administering oxygen to the dog using a face mask.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the dog was later released to relatives, and the Red Cross will assist two residents, along with that pet, who can't live at the home for now.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020