FHP: Beware of fake fundraisers after trooper's death

The Florida Highway Patrol is warning people to be careful of any suspicious fundraising pages following the tragic death of Trooper Joseph Bullock in Martin County earlier this week.
FHP said Bullock was shot and killed on Wednesday on Interstate 95 while assisting a disabled vehicle.
The agency posted on social media Friday that there are no officially sanctioned fundraising accounts for Trooper Bullock or his family.
If you encounter any suspicious fundraising pages, please report them to the Florida Attorney General's Office right away by calling 1-866)-9NO-SCAM, or by clicking here.
