Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 22 points, Taj Gibson had 19 and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 105-103 for their third straight victory. Despite trading leading scorer Marcus Morris to the Clippers earlier in the day, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to match their longest winning streak of the season. Elfrid Payton had 15 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who got rookie RJ Barrett back after he missed nine games with a sprained right ankle. He finished with 12 points. Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who lost for the seventh time in eight games.