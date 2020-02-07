National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 7

• Friday, Feb. 7 2020 – Community walk to kick-off National Wear Red Day in downtown West Palm Beach, starting at Flagler Drive by the Meyer Amphitheatre

• Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 – 5K Run hosted by Carrier in Palm Beach Gardens

• Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 – 65th Annual Palm Beach Heart Ball. Tickets available at PalmBeachHeartBall.Heart.org

• Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Power Your Heart Tour at FPL's Manatee Lagoon. Interactive Heart-Health community event. Free and open to the Public. Find your free tickets on the American Heart Association – Palm Beach County Facebook page

• All month, newborn babies at Jupiter Medical Center will be given knitted red booties in honor of congenital heart defect awareness – the most common heart defect