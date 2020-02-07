National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 7

Everyone is encouraged to wear red Friday to support the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women.
Events across the country are scheduled in an effort to eradicate heart disease and stroke.
Events are scheduled in our area throughout the month of February to promote heart health.
Some of the events include:
• Friday, Feb. 7 2020 – Community walk to kick-off National Wear Red Day in downtown West Palm Beach, starting at Flagler Drive by the Meyer Amphitheatre
• Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 – 5K Run hosted by Carrier in Palm Beach Gardens
• Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 – 65th Annual Palm Beach Heart Ball. Tickets available at PalmBeachHeartBall.Heart.org
• Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Power Your Heart Tour at FPL's Manatee Lagoon. Interactive Heart-Health community event. Free and open to the Public. Find your free tickets on the American Heart Association – Palm Beach County Facebook page
• All month, newborn babies at Jupiter Medical Center will be given knitted red booties in honor of congenital heart defect awareness – the most common heart defect
Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org
Scripps Only Content 2020